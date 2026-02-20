Not getting to share stage with Amitabh Bachchan annoyed the complainant, says Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court from Tihar jail in the case filed against him by businessman Madhav Gopal Aggarwal. Talking to us post the development, the actor’s lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay tells us how the origin of the case was a result of an incident involving actor Amitabh Bachchan. Rajpal Yadav and Amitabh Bachchan at Ata Pata Laapata's music launch in 2012 (Photo: Prodip Guha) Bhaskar shares that while Madhav had loaned ₹5 crores to Rajpal Yadav for his film Ata Pata Laapata, the two parties had signed an agreement followed by three supplemental agreements till August 2012. As per the latest document, Rajpal had issued five cheques to the businessman that had to be cashed starting from December 2012. However, the music launch of the film that happened in September 2012 started the current lawsuit.

“In September, Amitabh Bachchan stepped in for the film’s music launch and the complainant wanted to share the stage with him. Rajpal’s team said no to that as Mr Bachchan wasn’t taking any favours for his presence, and the complainant got annoyed by that. He moved to the Delhi HC in September 2012 on the basis of that agreement, asking for a stay on the film until his dues were cleared. The case was dragged till December 2012 when he deposited the first cheque of ₹60,60,350 which was honoured,” Bhaskar shares. The lawyer informs that eventually Madhav deposited an undertaking asking to take off the stay from the film and both parties entered into a consent agreement in 2013, according to which all previous agreements were to be null and void. “A fresh consent decree was passed in 2016 and as per law it is unchallengeable by either parties. The amount of ₹10.40 crores was due as per that. The complainant signed an undertaking that previous agreements will not be revived if the said amount is returned to them. The HC also said that the recovery of this money should only be done by way of execution,” he shares.