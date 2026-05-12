Not true: Amish Tripathi on Ranveer Singh acquiring The Immortals of Meluha

On Monday multiple reports suggested Ranveer Singh has acquired the rights to Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha under his production banner, Maa Kasam Film. The best selling novel and its two sequels chart the rise of a warrior from the Himalayas in the ancient kingdom of Meluha. The reports said that Ranveer has partnered with Birla Studios to develop the mythological epic as a grand-scale trilogy, adding that work on the film has begun and the film is expected to go on floors in 2028. However, Tripthi when contacted reacted with surprise. He said, “I’m in the UK with my son right now and I woke up to a flood of messages. The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

Ranveer Singh, Amish Tripathi

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Earlier, back in 2017 reports had suggested Karan Johar had obtained the rights for an adaption of the popular book, but the director’s contract with Tripathi expired so Dharma Productions had no choice but to surrender the rights. Dharma’s film Shuddhi, was reportedly supposed to be an adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha. It was then reported that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had shown interest in the project but that did not work out either.

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