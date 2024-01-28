Once you try vegan pizza, you won’t go back: Aindrita Ray

Actor-couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale have long been advocates for the vegan lifestyle. It all started in 2020 when the news of the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala made waves online. “I put my foot down then and quit animal products,” shares Ray, whose Bengali heritage did make it a struggle to turn vegan. “With access to ingredients, it became easier. It wasn’t as hard for Diganth as he’s been a vegetarian for 20-odd years,” adds Ray, who co-parents dogs Zed and Vanilla with husband Manchale. Aindrita Ray talks to us on the importance of a vegan diet, amid Veganuary 2024(Photo: Instagram/aindrita_ray)

The aversion towards animal cruelty began when Ray was in college. “I would pass Tannery Road almost every day and see all the slaughterhouses. I would feel disgusted,” says the 38-year-old, who believes “empathy is key to human evolution, too”.

As Veganuary comes to a close, Ray talks about the need for “awareness around the impact of a non-vegetarian diet on the planet”. She says, “It is important to know where your food comes from. I would also advise people to try out the vegan options at restaurants in the city. Once you try a vegan cheese pizza or a vegan chocolate cake, I can say for sure that you won’t go back to the regular kind!” she gushes.

Turning vegan has come with learnings about the ugly side of the meat and dairy industry. “Sometimes, cows are impregnated forcefully so that they can produce milk. Animals in nature never drink milk from other animals. It’s only us humans who do it,” she says, adding the lifestyle also has positive implications for one’s well-being. “When you eat meat, the body takes up a lot of energy to break it down. Eating fresh fruits, vegetables and grains has helped me better my energy levels and stay focussed,” says Ray, also crediting the increasing availability of alternatives such as soy and almond milk and even mock meat.