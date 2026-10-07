Gomti swells to 2008 levels, Bhaisakund cremation platforms submerged

The Gomti continued its relentless rise in Lucknow on Tuesday, reaching levels not seen in nearly two decades, while floodwaters entered homes in Gomti Nagar Extension and submerged cremation platforms at Bhaisakund. The river rose further at Gaughat, Hanuman Setu and the Gomti barrage despite a marginal decline in its level at Bhatpurva upstream. Irrigation officials expect the downstream rise to ease once the recession gathers pace upstream. Flooding continued to affect residential pockets in Gomti Nagar Extension, particularly Sector 7 and River Enclave near the Signature building. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The latest spell has brought the Gomti to levels comparable to those recorded in 2008, when the river reached around 108 metres at Gaughat, according to irrigation department officials.

Water entered the Bhaisakund cremation ground in the early hours of Tuesday, submerging around six to seven platforms located close to the riverbank. A Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) official said the water had covered the platforms but added that sufficient platforms remained available to continue cremation activities.

The irrigation department recorded the water level at 113.12 metres at Bhatpurva, 108.51 metres at Gaughat, 107.15 metres at Hanuman Setu and 106.90 metres at the Gomti barrage at 8 pm on Tuesday.

Compared with readings 24 hours earlier, Bhatpurva recorded a decline of around three centimetres, while Gaughat, Hanuman Setu and the Gomti barrage recorded rises of six, 13 and 15 centimetres, respectively.

Irrigation department executive engineer Mukesh Vaish said the fall at Bhatpurva could eventually bring relief to Lucknow as the effect of the upstream recession travels downstream. “Once the water level starts receding at Bhatpurva, the effect will gradually become visible in Lucknow as well,” he said.

Vaish said the rise at Gaughat, Hanuman Setu and the Gomti barrage was currently expected and downstream levels would respond once the recession upstream became more pronounced.

Flooding continued to affect residential pockets in Gomti Nagar Extension, particularly Sector 7 and River Enclave near the Signature building. HT had reported the issue earlier on Tuesday.

Locals told HT that three to four feet of water had entered some homes and roads remained submerged. Resident Snehlata Singh said water had reached the premises and residents had not received boat assistance since Monday. “We do not know who will help us here,” she said.

Another local, Monu Tiwari, said the entire road remained submerged. He said residents had made repeated calls seeking assistance but had not received immediate help.

Pumping operations continue

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) continued pumping water from the underpass and the route towards the Signature building until late Tuesday. Residents, however, said pumping operations had not been carried out in their locality to provide relief to several affected houses. The flooded locality lies close to the LDA’s upcoming Green Corridor and near plots auctioned by the authority.