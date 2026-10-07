No ‘evil eye’ on traders’ businesses in UP, Dy CM Brajesh Pathak warns

Calling traders a critical pillar of Uttar Pradesh’s economy, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said the state government would ensure that businessmen could operate and expand their establishments without fear and warned of strict action against anyone threatening traders or damaging their properties. Dy CM Brajesh Pathak (Sourced)

Addressing the Prantiya Vyapari Sammelan organised by the Sampoorna Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal in Lucknow, Pathak said a secure business environment, improved law and order and transparent policies were essential to sustaining investment, trade and employment in the state.

He said Uttar Pradesh had enormous potential in trade and industry and urged the business community to play a greater role in making the state a leading economic hub.

“Traders are the backbone of the state’s economy. Their prosperity is directly linked to the economic progress of Uttar Pradesh,” Pathak said, adding that the government was committed to protecting their interests, dignity and security.

On trader security, Pathak said the government had created an environment in which businessmen could conduct their activities without fear.

“No one should have the courage to cast an evil eye on a trader’s house or establishment. If anyone attempts to compromise their security or damage their business, effective action will be taken within the law,” he said.

Pathak said better law and order and transparent government policies had increased investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that traders were increasingly expanding their businesses and creating new avenues of employment.

The deputy chief minister said the state was working towards becoming a $1-trillion economy and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

He called upon traders and entrepreneurs to keep pace with changing economic conditions and adopt new technologies to modernise their businesses. This, he said, would help expand trade, generate employment and strengthen the state’s economic base.

Sampoorna Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal state president Ghanshyam Das Garg, state general secretary Tilak Raj Arora, treasurer Vikas Jain and senior vice-presidents Amit Garg and Sanjay Gupta were among those present at the conference.