Alan Dysert death: Rare cancer caused ‘All My Children’ actor's passing at 75, wife Michelle announces

Actor Alan Dysert, who starred in ABC's TV series All My Children (1970 to 2013) that ran for 26 seasons, has passed away. His wife Michelle said that the 75-year-old died amid a battle with a rare form of cancer. 'All My Children' actor Alan Dysert died at 75. (Alan Dysert/ Facebook)

A statement was shared from the actor's Facebook page revealing that he died on Friday, October 23. Sydert had revealed in his 2023 autobiography 'Lights, Camera, Cancer!' about his battle with what he described as a "rare, aggressive, and incurable cancer." He had revealed that he was diagnosed with the cancer decades ago and had undergone several rounds of chemotherapy.

He is survived by his wife Michelle and his two sons, Cody and Cooper.

"Alan faced more than his share of health challenges over the years, yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude," the statement from Michelle Dysert on Facebook read.

"He fought hard for the life he loved, and I was honored to stand beside him through it all."

Dysert never explicitly described what cancer he was suffering from.

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"While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime," Michelle's statement continued.

“He understood that life was an adventure, that tomorrow was never guaranteed, and that the greatest treasures weren't things, but the people and experiences that made life meaningful,” she added. "So today, even through my tears, I want to honor his wishes and celebrate the remarkable life he lived.

"To his sons, Cody and Cooper, all of our incredible family, his friends, his students, and everyone whose life he touched — I hope you'll remember Alan with a smile, share a favorite story, and celebrate the joy he brought into this world.

What Alan Dysert revealed about his cancer In the 2023 autobiography, Alan Dysert revealed that he had undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy as his cancer kept recurring. He revealed that the treatment procedure involved 29 CT scans over 12 years, at the time the book was published.

Dysert revealed that he underwent at least four cancer-related surgeries as part of his treatment. Despite the diagnosis and the impact, it had on him, Dysert continued acting, teaching and creating content.

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Who Was Alan Dysert? Born and raised on a farm in Illinois, Dysert studied television arts at the University of Illinois. He initially worked in real estate while simultaneously pursuing stand-up comedy and acting. He made his television debut on the sitcom Soap in 1978. His other screen credits included the films Two Weeks (2006) and The Grift (2008).

Dysert became a respected acting coach in the Nashville area and continued teaching even in his final years.