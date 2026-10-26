Diljit Dosanjh hints at Koffee With Karan 9 appearance, says he will do only one interview this year

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has hinted that he may appear on Koffee With Karan Season 9, promising fans a surprise during a recent Instagram Live session. His remarks come as filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show continues its ninth and final season, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set to appear in the third episode alongside surprise guest Arjun Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh previosuly appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6.

Diljit Dosanjh hints at Koffee With Karan 9 appearance During the Instagram Live session, Diljit spoke about an interview offer he had received and said he had agreed to do it, hinting that it would be his only interview this year.

Speaking about the offer, Dosanjh said, “I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it.” He added, “So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year.”

Although Diljit did not name the show, fans have speculated that he could reunite with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 9. One fan commented, "He will come with Vicky Kaushal most probably." Another fan wrote, "Your interviews are just amazing." While fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Diljit on the chat show again, neither the singer-actor nor the show's makers have officially confirmed his appearance.