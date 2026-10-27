Mohali: Akali district-level leader resigns

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), its backward classes (BC) wing district president for Mohali and in-charge of two districts, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib, Chaudhary Shyam Lal Gujjar Majriyan, has resigned from all party posts and primary membership, citing alleged neglect of grassroots workers and inadequate representation of the BC community in organisational decisions. Majriyan announced his resignation at a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday. (HT Photo)

Majriyan announced his resignation at a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday. He said he sent a written resignation to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and requested its immediate acceptance.The Akali leader questioned the party’s decision-making process, particularly appointments in the Kharar assembly constituency.

He claimed that nearly 80% of the constituency’s population belonged to the BC community but that it had not received adequate representation in the appointment of the constituency in-charge.He said he raised the issue with Badal but had not received the response he expected

. He added that similar concerns existed in other parts of Punjab.The leader, who has also been associated with SAD’s organisational activities in Mohali district, maintained that his commitment to the welfare of the BC community and the interests of party workers was more important to him than holding positions.

His resignation comes amid questions over representation and internal decision-making within the party. SAD has not issued a response to his allegations so far.