HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Universo Ferrari India
Gram it: The Yamuna Ferry was recently under inspection at Sonia Vihar Sports Club. This service is to be launched soon, ahead of Chhath Puja (November 13-16), in Delhi. According to government officials, the one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-km stretch of the river and offering passengers some panoramic views of the ghats as well as the natural landscape along the riverbanks. The tickets are likely to be priced at around ₹500 per person. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: October 19 to November 1
Timing: 8.50am to 6pm
Entry:
₹2,125 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#Staged
What: Daddy Digga (Director: Aryan Madhok)
Where: Lilanoor Centre, 389, Block A, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II
When: October 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry:
₹200 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: Yaadon Ki Baaraat (Director: Nasir Hussain)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Threshold of Traces: Stitched with an Amber Thread
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 25 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1
When: October 27
Timing: 4pm
Entry:
₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Wildlife Conservation and Communities in Transition: Film Screenings | Shadows of Harmony: Living with Bears in Zanskar; Friend of the Floricans; Birds and Buffaloes: A story of Two Van Gujjar Boys; Echoes of Dugong
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Vivek Samtani & Rohit Singh
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry:
₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Festival of Lights
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: October 22 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm | Till 10pm from Friday to Sunday
Entry:
₹50 (Available at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vani – Benarasi Station
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: October 26 & 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
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