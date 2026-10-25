Before Kylie Jenner's '$50 million fantasy bra', there was Zeenat Aman's iconic Satyam Shivam Sundaram look from 1978
Decades before Kylie Jenner dazzled in Victoria's Secret ‘fantasy bra’, Zeenat Aman wore a strikingly similar bejewelled look in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978).
If you thought bejewelled bras were a Victoria's Secret invention, Bollywood's history lesson has landed. On October 18, reality star and beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner made her official Victoria's Secret debut and brought back the 'fantasy bra' era — dormant since 2018 — in the most expensive way possible. Also read | Kylie Jenner makes Victoria's Secret runway debut in '$50 million fantasy bra': The diamond-encrusted piece took over 1,000 hours to make
According to an October 18 Vogue report, Kylie's showstopper featured 4,410 diamonds, and was valued at a staggering $50 million — $35 million more than any predecessor. Add in a diamond fringe trim, oversized white feathered wings, and a tiny white mini skirt, and it was designed to catch attention — and it did.
But desi internet had thoughts
On October 25, digital platform The Juggernaut dropped an Instagram video featuring actor Zeenat Aman in Raj Kapoor's 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram, where she was seen opposite actor Shashi Kapoor. In the film's dream sequences, she wore looks that could walk straight onto the 2026 Victoria's Secret fashion show runway.
Think sculpted beaded bra tops with matching tassels, halter silhouettes, layered pearls, waist chains, intricate headpieces and metallic cups. One iconic look featured a radiant silver-and-gold beaded bra with hanging trim. Another was a white ensemble with pearl draping across the bodice. The Juggernaut's caption said it perfectly: “Zeenat Aman is the OG diva.”
Meet the designer behind Zeenat's dazzling looks
Kylie's look was about carats, but Zeenat's was about craft. Her costumes were designed by Bhanu Athaiya — India's first Oscar winner. The Juggernaut shared in the caption that Zeenat herself said this of Bhanu: “She was prolific and meticulous... no other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual.” Also read | Ralph Lauren slammed for using jhumka earrings without crediting India
Bhanu wasn't making lingerie. She was drawing on ancient Indian temple sculpture, jewellery, and textiles to create a cinematic fantasy. The comments section on The Juggernaut's Instagram Reels told the story.
“See the sculptures of our ancient temples, this kind of dressing was there,” one Instagram user wrote. Others were just obsessed with how modern it felt. One said, “The outfits are so fashionable and chic even now.” Another asked: “Which Indian designer made such exquisite bras for Zeenat is what I want to know?”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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