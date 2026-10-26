Anushka Sharma stuns in simple pink anarkali at Krishna Das concert with Virat Kohli in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a Krishna Das devotional concert in Mumbai, where Anushka was seen singing along to bhajans.
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli, attended a spiritual concert by US musician and vocalist Krishna Das in Mumbai. The duo was seen immersed in devotional tunes during the event, with Anushka enthusiastically singing along to the bhajans.
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For the occasion, Anushka Sharma wore a vibrant pink anarkali suit set, while Virat Kohli complemented his wife in his signature simple T-shirt-and-pants look. Let's decode the actor's ensemble for the concert:
What did Anushka Sharma wear?
Several videos and photos of the couple at the kirtan have been doing the rounds on social media. The clips gave a glimpse of what the actor wore: a vibrant pink suit set featuring an anarkali kurta with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a churidar fit, a tailored bodice hugging her frame, a pleated anarkali skirt that almost reaches her ankles, and a floral silhouette.
The styling
Anushka paired the simple yet elegant traditional ensemble with matching pants and a dupatta decked with shimmering silver mukaish work. A spiritual beaded chain worn as a choker, dainty gold earrings, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals rounded off the accessories.
Anushka styled the traditional ensemble with minimal glam, including a dainty bindi, feathered brows, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and a soft dew finish for the skin. For her hair, she left it loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves to add definition.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship
Anushka Sharma is an award-winning actor, and Virat Kohli is the former all-format captain of the Indian men's cricket team. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017, after first meeting during an ad shoot in 2013. They have two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.
Anushka and Virat have largely remained away from the public eye in recent years. The two spend much of their time in London, UK, where they are raising their two children. They are currently in Mumbai as the cricketer prepares for India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.
Anushka has stayed away from the big screen. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero and later appeared in a cameo role in Qala. The actor has largely kept a low profile while focusing on her family and other commitments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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