El Komanche, Salvadoran streamer, dies mysteriously at 30 in Mexico; friend AuronPlay shares tribute

AuronPlay also recalled how Komanche had changed his return flight to Mexico during the summer to stay a few extra days at his home after learning that his friend was going through a difficult period.

Spanish creator AuronPlay was among those paying tribute to Komanche, revealing that they had spoken just four days before his death. “Komanche, my friend, this hurts. It hurts so much,” he wrote.

“The news is confirmed. I have spoken with his family,” Reyes wrote in Instagram Stories post after reports of Komanche’s death surfaced late Sunday, October 25. He formally confirmed the news on Monday, October 26. No official cause of death had been announced at the time.

His representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the news after speaking with the content creator’s family.

Popular Salvadoran streamer El Komanche has died at the age of 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.

“You made me laugh, dance and sing. I will never forget it,” AuronPlay added.

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AuronPlay also recalled a conversation they shared in his garden, where Komanche spoke enthusiastically about playing GTA VI and the racing games they enjoyed together. He extended his condolences to Komanche’s family and loved ones.

Komanche built a major streaming following Komanche, born Carlos Mauricio Gomez, had attracted around 1.7 million followers on Twitch. Through his work, he built connections with leading content creators in Spain and Latin America. He also played a key role in organizing online competitions that brought their audiences together across multiple streaming channels.

Squid Craft Games marked career milestone He helped organize the Squid Craft Games alongside AuronPlay and Rubius, bringing together some of the most recognizable names in Spanish-language streaming. The first edition took place from January 19 to 24, 2022, with the trio at the forefront of the event, working in collaboration with Twitch Rivals and Eufonia Studio.

The tournament recreated the elimination-style challenges from the show within Minecraft, giving viewers the chance to watch their favorite creators compete in real time. Its success was recognized with theEsland Award for best content miniseries in 2023.

The second edition took place from February 28 to March 5, 2023, and featured an expanded lineup of 200 creators speaking English and Spanish. The competition also offered a $100,000 prize to the winner. According to Eufonia Studio’s project records, the event received another Esland Award for best content miniseries in 2024.

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Reyes also revealed that he and Komanche had been working on two projects they had dreamed of completing together. He paid tribute to the streamer’s strong connection to El Salvador and the impact he had made on the global streaming community.