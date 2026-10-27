El Komanche, Salvadoran streamer, dies mysteriously at 30 in Mexico; friend AuronPlay shares tribute
Spanish creator AuronPlay was among those paying tribute to Komanche, revealing that they had spoken just four days before his death.
Popular Salvadoran streamer El Komanche has died at the age of 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.
Representative confirms Komanche’s death in Mexico
His representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the news after speaking with the content creator’s family.
“The news is confirmed. I have spoken with his family,” Reyes wrote in Instagram Stories post after reports of Komanche’s death surfaced late Sunday, October 25. He formally confirmed the news on Monday, October 26. No official cause of death had been announced at the time.
AuronPlay remembers his late friend
Spanish creator AuronPlay was among those paying tribute to Komanche, revealing that they had spoken just four days before his death. “Komanche, my friend, this hurts. It hurts so much,” he wrote.
AuronPlay also recalled how Komanche had changed his return flight to Mexico during the summer to stay a few extra days at his home after learning that his friend was going through a difficult period.
“You made me laugh, dance and sing. I will never forget it,” AuronPlay added.
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AuronPlay also recalled a conversation they shared in his garden, where Komanche spoke enthusiastically about playing GTA VI and the racing games they enjoyed together. He extended his condolences to Komanche’s family and loved ones.
Komanche built a major streaming following
Komanche, born Carlos Mauricio Gomez, had attracted around 1.7 million followers on Twitch. Through his work, he built connections with leading content creators in Spain and Latin America. He also played a key role in organizing online competitions that brought their audiences together across multiple streaming channels.
Squid Craft Games marked career milestone
He helped organize the Squid Craft Games alongside AuronPlay and Rubius, bringing together some of the most recognizable names in Spanish-language streaming. The first edition took place from January 19 to 24, 2022, with the trio at the forefront of the event, working in collaboration with Twitch Rivals and Eufonia Studio.
The tournament recreated the elimination-style challenges from the show within Minecraft, giving viewers the chance to watch their favorite creators compete in real time. Its success was recognized with theEsland Award for best content miniseries in 2023.
The second edition took place from February 28 to March 5, 2023, and featured an expanded lineup of 200 creators speaking English and Spanish. The competition also offered a $100,000 prize to the winner. According to Eufonia Studio’s project records, the event received another Esland Award for best content miniseries in 2024.
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Reyes also revealed that he and Komanche had been working on two projects they had dreamed of completing together. He paid tribute to the streamer’s strong connection to El Salvador and the impact he had made on the global streaming community.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More