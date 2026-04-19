Why streamer Clavicular's close ally is parting ways with him. Health concerns emerge

A 20-year-old influencer who built a massive online fan base through “looksmaxxing” - a subculture focused on extreme methods to enhance physical appearance - is now facing a major health and career meltdown. On April 14, 2026, Braden Peters, popularly known online as Clavicular, was hospitalized after an alleged overdose during a livestream on Kick. A few days after his hospitalization, Clavicular’s publicist announced he would no longer be working with him, citing concerns that Braden was not serious about his health. Clavicular's publicist announced split days after he was hospitalized (X/ @FearedBuck)

The livestream incident The stream abruptly cut off while Clavicular was live on Kick with two other influencers present. During the broadcast, the 20-year-old repeatedly expressed that he was not in a good state and eventually passed out on camera. Footage later circulated on X showing him being dragged out to a car. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an ambulance arrived at the scene and Peters was later admitted to the hospital. On Wednesday, April 15, Peters made his first public appearance since the incident, posting a photo of himself on X with visible facial injuries and confirming he had been placed on life support.

Publicist Mitchell Jackson splits Publicist Mitchell Jackson, who first confirmed the story to People magazine, said on April 16 that he was no longer working with Peters, stating that the streamer had failed to take his health seriously. A source familiar with the situation told People, "Mitchell quit because Braden will not take his health seriously. Braden thinks he's invincible and nobody's invincible." According to The New York Times, via DNYUZ, Jackson told the press he had given Peters an ultimatum, saying he would only resume representing him if Peters agreed to seek treatment for addiction. Jackson said: "If he wants to get better, I'm happy to spend as much time as I need to get him the help he needs," further adding, "I'm doing this as a plea for his health. There is a world of adults begging Braden to take this seriously." Jackson is known for handling controversial public figures.

Also Read: Clavicular's Miami breakdown: Overdose, family rift, and fallout with friend

Peters promises to quit substances However, Peters later appeared on another Kick livestream the same day after being discharged, telling viewers he was fine and vowing never to use substances again, promising it would be permanent. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peters was also spotted attending a club opening that same night — a development that has raised further concerns among viewers and industry observers about his health.

A trend of controversies The overdose is not Peters’ only controversy. In the weeks leading up to his hospitalization, he was involved in multiple high-profile incidents. During a 60 Minutes Australia interview, he walked out mid-conversation and was later arrested in Florida on misdemeanor battery charges. In addition, Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reportedly investigating him over a video that appears to show him shooting an alligator. As reported by DNYUZ, Peters rose to mainstream internet fame almost overnight in early 2026 through widely circulated short-form videos on TikTok, Instagram, and X, as well as appearances on podcasts featuring right-wing and manosphere personalities.

By: Vidushi Mishra