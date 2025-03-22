One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens announces departure from Netflix series to focus on mental health: ‘It’s been a lot'

Matt Owens, co-showrunner of One Piece, has announced his departure from Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved manga in order to focus on his well-being. The decision, which he revealed on Friday, marks the end of his six-year journey as one of the series’ leading creative minds. Matt Owens took to Instagram to announce his departure from the live action adaption of One Piece

"The last 6 years working on the live action One Piece have been a life changing journey. A dream come true," Owens shared in a statement on Instagram. "It's also been A LOT. So I'm stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health."

Matt played a crucial role in shaping the show’s creative vision, ensuring it remained faithful to Oda’s original work while making it accessible to both longtime fans and newcomers. His passion for the source material was evident throughout the adaptation process, and he was widely regarded as one of the key figures responsible for the series’ success.

In his statement, he expressed deep appreciation for those who contributed to the project, thanking One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, manga publisher Shueisha, production company Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and the entire cast and crew. He acknowledged their trust, collaboration, and dedication, which helped bring the world of One Piece to life in a way that resonated with audiences worldwide.

As for his immediate future, Owens wrote, "For now I'm gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. See you real soon!"

The official One Piece social media account reshared Owens' message, adding, "You set us on a course for something truly special," alongside a saluting emoji, in a tribute to his contributions.

Despite Matt’ departure, the series remains in good hands, with Joe Tracz continuing in his role. His exit is not expected to disrupt the show’s production or overall creative direction.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece, which premiered in 2023, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), a young dreamer who aspires to become the King of the Pirates. Along the way, he forms an unlikely crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates, embarking on an epic journey across the seas in search of the fabled One Piece treasure. The show quickly gained popularity, praised for its faithfulness to the source material and its ability to capture the spirit of adventure that has defined the manga for decades.