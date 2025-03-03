Oscars 2025: Netizens say BLACKPINK's Lisa 'ate up' on her debut

Social media is abuzz with reactions following Lisa’s historic performance at the 2025 Academy Awards. Fans and casual viewers alike have flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with praise for the BLACKPINK star’s electrifying stage presence. Lisa’s historic moment dominated Oscars social media buzz.

Lisa made history at this year’s Academy Awards, becoming the first K-pop artist to perform at the prestigious event. Taking centre stage for a spectacular James Bond tribute, she delivered a powerful rendition of ‘Live and Let Die’, the classic 1973 Bond theme originally performed by Paul McCartney & Wings. The show momentarily paused for an artistic homage to the iconic spy franchise, before Lisa took command of the stage with her dynamic presence and soaring vocals.

Her performance was not only a musical highlight of the evening but also a landmark moment for K-pop. Lisa’s commanding stage presence and vocal prowess left the audience in awe, reaffirming her status as one of the most influential global icons today. Since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, she has become a household name, with the group consistently breaking records, from chart-topping hits to sold-out world tours. Now, Lisa has added another milestone to her career with this historic Oscars performance.

Before taking the stage, Lisa also turned heads on the red carpet with her bold and unconventional fashion choice. Eschewing the traditional gown, she opted for a sharply tailored tuxedo dress by Markgong. The sleek black ensemble, featuring a long coat over a matching dress shirt, exuded major James Bond vibes. Adding a touch of flair, Lisa accessorised with a striking red floral brooch, a nod to Sean Connery’s iconic Bond style. Her wavy red hair, styled with a fringe, perfectly complemented her character’s signature look in The White Lotus. She kept her makeup minimal, highlighting her dewy complexion and soft nude lips, while her milky white and black nails were meticulously chosen to match her outfit.

Lisa was not the only star to pay tribute to the legendary Bond themes. Doja Cat followed with a rendition of ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, while British singer Raye performed ‘Skyfall’, making for an unforgettable musical segment at the Oscars.