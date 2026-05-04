Exclusive! Oscars 2027 Gajraj Rao: Technology should be to tell a story better not to make writers, actors unemployed

The introduction of AI guidelines for the Oscars marks a pivotal moment for the film industry, signaling both cautious acceptance and firm boundary-setting. These evolving rules are not just about eligibility, they reflect a broader cultural negotiation over the role of technology in storytelling.Actor-writer Gajraj Rao tells us, “Bilkul sahi decision hai. Kahaniyaan algorithm se nahi, insaan ki zindagi se nikalti hain. AI madad kar sakta hai, par mehsoos nahi kar sakta. This move by the Academy Awards reassures writers that their voices are still paramount. There must be a distinction between a tool and a storyteller. Machine or insaan ki ladai, Industrial revolution ke zamane se shuru ho gai thi. AI bade bhari paimane par, aaj ki duniya main dakhal de raha hai, mujhe nahi lagta ab isse kinara kiya ja sakta hai, bas balance banaya ja sakta hai. Technology should be used to tell a story better, not to render writers and actors unemployed. The Oscar Academy is a large institution; the policies it creates will have a global impact. Hopefully, our government will follow suit and look after the interests of writers and actors.”

Gajraj Rao

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