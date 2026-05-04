Exclusive! Oscars 2027: Anupam Kher-We cannot use AI in emotions

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the film industry, even institutions as tradition rich as the Oscars are being prompted to evolve. What was once purely a celebration of human creativity now intersects with algorithms, machine learning, and digital collaboration tools. Anupam Kher

In response, the Academy awards recently announced new AI guidelines designed not to restrict creativity, but to ensure transparency, fairness, and respect for the people behind the work. As the Oscars adapt to this changing landscape, these guidelines may well define the future of storytelling.



Veteran actor Anupam Kher who featured in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, that received eight Academy Award nominations says, “This is the most amazing decisions by the Oscars, because cinema is about emotions and emotions are about humanity and human beings. We cannot use AI in emotions because then it’s all machine. It’s a welcome decision that should be taken in India and all over the world too.”



Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy-drama about Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), a man with bipolar disorder trying to rebuild his life after a stint in a mental institution. He moves back with his parents, aiming to reconcile with his ex-wife, but instead forms a complex bond with Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow.