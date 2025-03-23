OTTPlay Awards 2025| Sunny Kaushal on his heartbreak: Main aashiq mizzaj tha pehle se

Known for his roles in several popular Hindi films and series, Sunny Kaushal showcased his talent with a gripping performance in the romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The role earned him recognition from audiences. He won the Best Actor in a Negative Role award at the third edition of the OTTplay Awards, held in Mumbai on March 22. Sunny Kaushal won the Best Actor in a Negative Role award at the third edition of the OTTplay Awards

This is his first victory at the OTTplay Awards. Sunny Kaushal excelled as the antagonistic role in the sequel to Haseen Dillruba, where he portrayed Abhimanyu Dinesh Pandit, a physician with a complex personality that keeps audiences engaged.The film’s intense drama is a love triangle between talented Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny.

He looked dapper in a suit and was all smiles as he received the award from actor Abhilash Thapiyal. Talking to Sunny, host Kubbra Sait asked, "In real life mein kya kisi haseen dilruba ne aapka dil loota hai?"

Sunny replied with a smile, "Haan pehle dil loota phir tod diya! Yeh toh hota hi rehta hai." Then to Kubbra's surprise, he shared a story of his heartbreak when he was in college. “I think everyone has gone through that (heartbreak). I was in college and you see this girl walking by in the canteen and a 'la la la' moment happens. You meet and start dating and cut to a couple of months later and you are sitting alone in the canteen again, having your favourite dosa but no girl. And main aashiq mizzaj tha pehle se. I feel such experiences teach you a lot and I have used that somewhere in the film to play the character of Abhimanyu.”



After receiving the award from Abhilash Thapiyal at the show, Sunny Kaushal said, “Thank you OTTplay for the award. It means so much. I don't like negativity but is really special. I have never played a deranged guy, so it scared the hell out of me. This award would not mean anything without the cast, crew and audience.”

The awards were hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Kubra Sait with Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol and Priya Mani among others who were also honoured at the event.