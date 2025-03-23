OTTPlay Awards 2025| We won for having fun: Maheep, Bhavana and Seema on winning Best Reality Show for Fabulous Lives

The OTTPlay Awards 2025, which took place in Mumbai on March 22, was a dazzling spectacle that united the elite of the OTT world. It celebrated exceptional individuals who have left an indelible mark on the digital entertainment sphere. Maheep, Bhavana and Seema credit KJo as they win Best Reality Show for Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives

One of the notable winners of the evening were the wives from the reality show - Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, who won the award for the Best Reality Show.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh's excitement on winning an award for just being their true selves was evident as they graced the stage.

Speaking about the show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is a captivating Indian reality television series that delves into the personal and professional lives of several Bollywood wives.

Expressing her excitement on winning the award, Maheep said, “Honestly, getting an award for just being yourself is extremely special. But thank you so much. I think I would like to thank Karan (Karan Johar), who spotted us, or better, spotted our madness, and decided to do this reality show.”

Bhavna added, "I had the best time with my friends shooting this show. This award is very, very special."

Adding to Maheep's thoughts, Seema mentioned how it's exciting to receive an award for basically having fun. She said, "I just want to say thank you to our entire team; they have become family to us. We have won an award for basically having fun. So, thank you, everyone."

Talking about the series, it initially premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020, and subsequently returned with a second season on September 2, 2022. The third installment, rebranded as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, was released on October 18, 2024, and introduced new cast members Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, who joined the original cast, offering a fresh perspective on the lives of these fascinating women.

Here's wishing a heartiest congratulations to the gorgeous trio!