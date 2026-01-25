Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, receive Padma Bhushan

The Padma Awards 2026 list includes 19 women awardees, six foreigners or persons of Indian origin abroad, and 16 posthumous honours. The awards span diverse fields such as art, public affairs, medicine, literature and education, sports, science and engineering, social work, civil service, and trade and industry. The Padma Awards 2026 l

For their contributions to Indian cinema and music, veteran actor Dharmendra, popular playback singer Alka Yagnik, Malayalam cinema stalwart Mammootty, Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee and actor R Madhavan, Anil K Rastogi are among the prominent personalities set to receive Padma honours at the Padma Awards 2026.

The Centre on Sunday announced the Padma Awards for 2026, approving 131 civilian honours across the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories. The list includes several prominent names from public life, arts, cinema, literature, sports and public affairs, with five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards this year.

Among the Padma Vibhushan awardees are veteran actor Dharmendra Singh Deol (posthumous), former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan (posthumous), classical violinist N Rajam, former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas, and noted writer P Narayanan. The highest civilian award category recognises “exceptional and distinguished service”.