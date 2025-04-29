'Laanat hai': Kareena Kapoor bashed by fans for viral pics with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan post-Pahalgam attack

On April 22, 26 innocent lives were claimed by the senseless act of terror carried out in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow in the Kashmir valley. The responsibility for the Pahalgam attack was quickly claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), part of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. Kareena Kapoor Khan photographed with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan in Dubai

With condolences pouring in from all parts of the world, the situation at heart has been as heartbreaking as it was uniting. Kareena Kapoor Khan, among other celebrities, were among the first few to express their grief over the news. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena had shared, "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost #Pahalgam".

Now while life does in fact go on as usual for most, Kareena's recent strides seem to have brought her in the firing line of the country's people, most of whom are still torn up over the ghastly massacre.

On Sunday, April 27, Kareena was photographed at the Mumbai airport — the actor was headed to Dubai. As a matter of fact she was in the UAE city, earlier this month as well, for a brand event. This time around however, pictures of her from a meet up with long-time collaborator and friend, Faraz Manan, in Dubai, have been going viral for all the wrong reasons. Why you ask? Faraz is a very well-known Pakistani designer.

The photo and the context of Pahalgam, was enough to send the internet into a tizzy over Kareena not respecting the sensitivity of the times. Comments expressing the same read: "Bollywood is mostly ruled by scam artists", "Fame is everything for her Country doesn’t feature anywhere", "Once you're a Khan You can't go back to being Kapoor", "Kaise hain ye log. Kiss mitti ke bane hain??", "Bollywood cares only money n fame", "Aur inse ummeed bhi kya ki ja sakti hai???", "Shame ! Shame" and "Country is nothing for them, they can shift anywhere in the world coz they have so much money" to quote a few.

It is worth mentioning here, Kareena and Faraz have known each other for decades. During an interview with Elle, Faraz had shared how he had actually started working with Karisma Kapoor and so it only felt natural to start working with Kareena, given how similar the sisters-duo's taste was. Recalling how their friendship began, Faraz had revealed, "I recall when we did our very first shoot together in Jaipur, we were both scheduled to leave for home the very next day. Just before boarding, we both realised that we wanted to stay back for another day, relax and indulge in Rajasthani food. So we did. And that’s how we became friends from day one".

Do you think Kareena is in the wrong here?