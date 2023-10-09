Pankaj Tripathi: I don't consume content; have watched 50 films in my life

In the ever-evolving world of OTT platforms, where binge-watching and streaming have become the norm, Pankaj Tripathi shares that he remains oblivious to the current debates and developments in the OTT space as he does not “consume any content."

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in OMG2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You won't believe if I tell you that I do not watch anything at all. I have watched 50 films in my entire life, not more than that. Out of these, 80 per cent are Irrfan Khan's films. Pehle jab samay hota tha toh I used to watch independent movies but ab toh theatre gaye hue bhi chaar saal hogae honge. I don't even remember the last commercial film that I watched," says the actor, whose film, OMG2 has recently dropped on streaming.

Ask him if his own work intrigues him, the actor says that it's not about whose project it is, but the fact that he does not like to binge watch anything. “I cannot binge watch. I just cannot sit at one place for too long. Main apne scenes bhi forward kar ke dekh lunga aur phir walk karne nikal jaaunga. I like to cook, do gardening on my day off. That's what I am interested in”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He goes on, "Apne project ke bhi 6 maheene ke baad kuch scenes nikaal kar dekh leta hu main. That too when I have to revist my performance and see how my character behaved in the first season, in order to prepare myself for the second season of any show. Or if someone has appreciated me a lot for a particular scene, I watch it to see ki aisa kya hai ki itna appreciation mil raha hain. Or for self criticism and to understand my flaws."

While it may come out as a surprise for his fans, Tripathi tells us how not watching other's work has helped him as an artiste. "I have not watched a lot of content and I think that's the reason why my performances and my acting feels original. It's not influenced or inspired by anyone. Koi (meri performnce dekh kar) ye nahi keh sakta ki main is us actor ki tarah (act) kar raha hu," shares the actor, adding that he has worked hard on his craft and developed a way of acting, which is very original.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON