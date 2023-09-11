Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates school library in his late father's memory in Bihar: Babuji felt education is important

Pankaj Tripathi found himself in a bittersweet situation recently- he lost his father, Pandit Benaras Tripathi on August 21. And just three days later, on August 24, it was announced that he had lifted the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film Mimi.

Pankaj Tripathi(HT photo)

"Life aisi hi hai, ups and downs chalte rehte hain. Loss hai, jeevan ka hissa hai. Babuji baahar nahi dikhenge, bheetar toh hain hi... yaadon mein, genes mein. Unke vichaar aur values hamesha saath hain, we have to abide by them and live," he gets emotional, even as he is back to work like a professional.

But what he did in his father's memory is inaugurating a school library, in his hometown Bihar. Talking to us about it, Tripathi says, "Yeh idea kisi ka nahi tha, it was a family decision. We had already adopted a school, and improved the infrastructure. This time we thought there should be books available to the kids. I and my elder brother thought of it, and asked the students. My father placed a lot of importance on education." Tripathi’s efforts have ensured that there is electrical supply at the school, along with the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels.

The actor recalls how he was sent to Patna by their father along with his siblings, for higher education. "He was progressive, and believed that change can only happen with education. So we thought inaugurating a library in his memory was perfect. To help kids and society would be the perfect tribute to our babuji," he says, adding that his father never saw any of his films. "Kabhi kisi ne ghar pe ek do scenes dikha diye honge mere, par poori film to nahi dekhi," he ends. He will be seen next in the upcoming comedy film Fukrey 3, reprising his role as Panditji from the previous two films.

