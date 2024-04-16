Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet, Kriti Kharbanda: Celebs add a musical touch to their bridal entry with personalised songs

In the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, a new trend is sweeping through the aisles of matrimony, and that is adding a touch of personal touch to their wedding by singing their own bridal song. Rakul Preet got married to producer Jackky Bhagnani earlier this year

From the melodious notes of Parineeti Chopra to the enchanting vocals of Surbhi Chandna, actors are now singing their own bridal entry songs, turning their special moment into a symphony of emotion.

Newlywed actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, also, shared on social media that they had a special song, Turr Chaliyan, for their wedding.

“Composing personalised songs for a couple’s wedding is a unique and thrilling experience for us as it sets the couple apart from everyone else. It creatively gives us more liberty in capturing moments effectively. Ideally, having the song ready before the wedding allows for the seamless integration of visuals, resulting in a cohesive and memorable wedding film,” says Shrey Bhagat, who is the founder and creative director of Raabta which is a wedding photography and cinematography company.

For her wedding with politician Raghav Chadha, Parineeti recorded a song titled O Piya. In the song, which had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. Producer created a tribute to his love journey with Rakul Preet with Bin Tere, which turned out to be her entry song as well. Penned by lyricist Mayur Puri, Bin Tere is brought to life by the musical genius of composer Tanishk Bagchi.

“I didn’t write it for the wedding specifically for Tanishk. I am so glad that Jackky picked for his wedding. The trend is rising because singing is a special gesture because it ensures that the special memory stays forever,” says Puri, adding, “And it goes viral through reel culture. People are making it a part of their life in some way. It is a good way to use the song, and the trend is good. I am so happy that it happened and went viral”.

Actor Surbhi Chandna also did a romantic rendition of Kahani Suno for the entry. In fact, the short clip went viral, and she released a full version of the song to follow it up.

“We had not imagined this sort of response. It went so big. We were the planners of our own wedding, and one day my husband Karan just asked me to sing the verse of the song he had written. And I did it. It came out of nowhere. It started trending and it is unbelievable,” Chandna says, adding that it is the personal touch which connects with the audience as well.

“I had not planned the performance on the song. I just got ready and did what I felt like doing after seeing him. And that makes it more special,” she shares.

Talking about the trend, Bhagat shares, “The trend of personalised songs is rising, reflecting couples’ desire to carve out a unique identity. They actively participate in the songwriting process, sharing their stories and preferences, and adding a personal touch to the composition. Whether it’s the bride’s entrance, a performance by the couple, or part of the wedding trailer, the song becomes an integral part of the celebration. Personalised tracks add a special touch that commercial songs often lack, making it a growing trend in modern weddings."