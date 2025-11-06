Pavitra Punia: I regret turning down a big project for love in the past

Pavitra Punia who recently announced her engagement with a US based businessman, recalls how she made many sacrifices for love in the past, which she regrets. “I’ve learnt that when you start saying no to yourself, you lose opportunities that could have shaped you,” says Pavitra Punia, recalling how she once missed out on a big project. “I have lost out on a project for big streaming platform. I regret those past decisions because it wasn’t even about what they were asking, it was hardly 1% intimacy and I still said no for love. I made that sacrifice,” she admits. Pavitra Punia

The 39-year-old who was earlier dating actor Eijaz Khan further elaborates: “I was in a relationship back then, and the other person (my ex) wasn’t comfortable with the kind of project I was being offered. I forgot that my personal and professional lives are completely different. Being in the same environment and field, he should have understood that, instead of holding me back. Saying no to big production houses and an OTT platforms, I don’t ever want to repeat that. I should never have been pressurised into saying no to work or worried about what he would think. Everyone knows how this industry functions. I had to break that chain, and now I’ve crossed that phase of my life.”

The experience, she says, was an important wake-up call. “It made me realise that the only person who should decide for me is me. I don’t want to repeat the mistake of saying no to something that could help me grow just because I’m worried about someone else’s opinion. That’s why I say, I’ve learnt not to say no to myself anymore.”

The actor, who first gained attention through television dramas and later for her fiery presence in reality shows, admits that her journey has been one of unlearning and evolving. “Reality shows aren’t easy, they’re about endurance, survival, and mental strength. You’re stripped of comfort, of appearances, of everything that makes you feel secure,” shares Pavitra, who was last seen in Reality Rani Season 2.

With time, Pavitra has become more open to challenging roles, though she remains mindful of her comfort zone. “Change is mandatory. If you don’t change, you stop growing. I’ve started exploring roles that demand emotional and physical depth, but without crossing that thin line that compromises who I am. As an actor, versatility is necessary — you can’t stay in one box forever.”

Despite this evolution, television remains close to her heart. “No matter how many OTT or film projects come my way, I’ll always return to television if time allows. It’s where I started — it’s my foundation. And reality shows — I can never say no to them. They made me who I am. All I can say is, growth is a choice. And this time, I’m choosing myself.”