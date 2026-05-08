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Please don’t zoom-in! After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra and others calling out zoom-in culture, paps share their side

As paparazzi culture becomes more invasive, celebs like Karisma, Ridhi, Ayesha are pushing back against uncomfortable practice. See what paps have to share

Published on: May 08, 2026 01:53 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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In today’s social media-driven world, the race to go viral often comes at the cost of personal space and comfort. As paparazzi culture becomes increasingly aggressive, several celebrities have pushed back against intrusive zoom-ins and uncomfortable camera angles. What may seem like harmless photographs often leaves stars feeling violated, especially when cameras linger on excessive close-ups or capture them from inappropriate angles.

Please don’t zoom-in! Whose at fault?

Recently, actor Karisma Kapoor requested photographers not to zoom in or click from certain angles, while actor Ridhi Dogra consciously walked backwards during a spotting to avoid being photographed from behind. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too, was seen shielding daughter Sara Tendulkar from cameras to avoid intrusive shots. Amid the growing debate around invasive photography, HT spoke to paparazzi photographers, who shared their side of the story.

Manav Manglani

The seasoned photographer tells us, “Yeh paps nahi hai, yeh youtubers hai jo yeh sab kar rahe hai, seeing that their only goal is to gain views and virality. I have never supported such behaviour, my team or myself; don’t shoot support this. The pages who are even posting such videos have very small social media following and are trying to viral through these zoom-in videos. We don’t even publish it on our social media pages.”

Ajay Chaurasia

Karisma Kapoor

Ridhi Dogra

The actor while attending an event in the city, asked the paps to school others paps to not click celebs from behind. In the video, Ridhi can be heard saying, “Listen, tell them not take backside pictures of anybody. Teach all of them, I am saying on camera.”

Ridhi Dogra

Ayesha Khan

While attending an event, actor Ayesha Khan initially was seen posing happily for the paps. It was later when she realised that some paps were zooming-in, that she called them out. “Aap izzat khud hi kamae ge... khud hi gawae ge. Please matt kariye, acha nahi lagta.”

Sachin Tendulkar

During the pre-wedding festivities of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar in March, dad Sachin Tendulkar was seen stepping behind daughter Sara Tendulkar as soon as some paps allegedly attempted to capture her from the back. Several fans on social media praised the former cricketer, calling him a “true gentleman” and a “protective dad”.

Sachin Tendulkar
 
karisma kapoor sachin tendulkar
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Please don’t zoom-in! After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra and others calling out zoom-in culture, paps share their side
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Please don’t zoom-in! After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra and others calling out zoom-in culture, paps share their side
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