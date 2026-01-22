This isn’t about cooking or cleaning: Ridhi Dogra on choosing The 50 after saying no to Bigg Boss

Actor Ridhi Dogra, who is all set to participate in an upcoming captive reality show, says the experience is one she is approaching with both curiosity and confidence. Reflecting on her decision, the actor believes the evolving media landscape has made rigid boundaries between formats irrelevant. “Today, everything is being consumed on the same screen,” Dogra says. “You’re watching a film, then a web show, then a YouTube video, then an Instagram reel, all on the same device. To dismiss the relevance of any medium now would be extremely naïve. Just because I’ve done certain things in the past doesn’t mean I can’t try something new.” Ridhi Dogra

For Ridhi, the show also represents a chance to shift long-held perceptions. “I felt this was an opportunity to let people see who I really am, beyond the impressions that have been formed about me through my work,” she says, adding: “I know I’m often seen as strong, opinionated and very clear about my views, and I wanted to allow space for people to see more of the person behind that.”

Having been offered Bigg Boss on multiple occasions in the past, Ridhi explains why she chose to say no to that format but agreed to be a part of The 50. “I’m honestly not worried about what happens to my image if I do a reality show,” she says. “I’m not going in to project a version of myself. I’m exactly the person I am, and that’s what people will see.” Elaborating on her choice, she adds, “What appealed to me about this show is that it’s game-based and performance-driven. Bigg Boss and this format are very different from each other. This is not about cooking, cleaning bedrooms or bathrooms. The point here is to see how you deal with people in an environment where things can go for you or against you. Having said that, I don’t plan to make it a habit to participate in reality shows, this is it for me.”

Speaking about preparation, Ridhi admits that the uncertainty of the format makes over-planning pointless. “No matter how much you prepare, it will never feel enough because you don’t know what’s going to happen once you’re inside,” she explains. “It’s exactly like acting. You can know your lines, you can know your character, you can know everything—but once you’re on set, you have to stay open and receive whatever the moment demands from you.”

She adds that the experience will also push her physically and mentally. “I’m not an athlete, but I enjoy physical movement, I enjoy tasks, and I enjoy mental challenges,” she says. “I don’t know how prepared I am from every angle, but my intention is very clear, and that matters more to me than anything else.”

Ridhi believes the show will also test how she navigates social dynamics, particularly as someone who identifies as an introvert. “I enjoy people and I love being around them, but I’m not the loudest person in the room,” she says candidly. “I open up on my own terms. People might read that as arrogance or aloofness, and I’m prepared for that. I’m okay with being misunderstood if that’s the cost of being authentic.”

Beyond the format and competition, Ridhi says the experience is about reconnecting with audiences who have watched her grow over the years. “People have known me from a very different phase of my life,” she reflects. “I’m not the same person I was back then, and I’d like people to know who I am today.” She is clear, however, about drawing personal boundaries. “I’m not interested in turning my private life into content or baring my soul on camera. But I do want people to reconnect with meas I am now,” she signs off.