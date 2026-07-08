PM Modi gives Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a diplomatic twist in Jakarta, Karan Johar reacts; watch

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia. His trip serves as the first stop of a three-nation tour, which will take him next to Australia and New Zealand. After receiving a grand welcome, on Wednesday PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, using Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s title to redefine ties with the country.

PM Modi and Karan Johar

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In his speech, PM Modi shared, “Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai.” Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji with Salman Khan in a cameo, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked KJo’s debut as a director.

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{{^usCountry}} Elated, Karan re-posted this clip from the speech on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Elated and honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all—it’s love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elated, Karan re-posted this clip from the speech on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Elated and honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all—it’s love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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The aim of PM Modi’s three-nation tour is to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, technology, investment and critical minerals with India’s key partners in the Indo-Pacific region. On July 6, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received the Indian Prime Minister on his arrival in Jakarta. From Indonesia, PM Modi will travel to Melbourne next, followed by New Zealand, which will serve as the last leg of the tour.