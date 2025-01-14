Pongal 2025 | Regena Cassandrra: The magic of this festival lies in its inclusivity

Actor Regena Cassandrra, who grew up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, holds Pongal close to her heart. Rooted in the traditions of South India, the multi-day harvest festival celebrates abundance, gratitude and togetherness. Reflecting on her upbringing, the 34-year-old actor says, "I was born in a Christian household, but the cultural influence around me - be it from friends, neighbours, or the community - made Pongal." Regena Cassandrra

Known for her performances in films like Maanagaram (2017), Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) and Thalaivii (2021), Cassandrra fondly recalls her early memories of Pongal. "As a child, I'd borrow traditional skirts from my friends to participate in the Pongal pooja. I'd help with cooking and, of course, eating the delicious pongal!" she shares, adding, "There are two types of pongal dishes - sakkarai (sweet) pongal and ven (savoury) pongal. My favourite is sakkarai pongal."

For Cassandrra, the essence of Pongal lies in its inclusivity. "Even now, my house help creates beautiful kolams (rangoli) outside my home. She does it with such enthusiasm, it's a joy to watch her. We also prepare a special spread of food. I've celebrated Pongal in other cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but there's something magical about how Tamilians celebrate it — it feels so authentic and full of love," she says.

This year, Cassandra is particularly excited about a unique event in her hometown. "For the first time, Chennai is hosting a balloon festival during Pongal. I'm planning to attend - it's going to be such a fun way to celebrate!" she shares.