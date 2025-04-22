DYK that the late Pope Francis was also an actor? Movies based on his life and times

The late Pope Francis' papacy will always stand labelled as easily one of the most progressive chapters of Vatican history. A great lover of the art of cinema, Pope Francis believed that the medium had the power to "reawaken wonder". During a 2023 address to members of Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo, an Italian film foundation aimed at promoting Christian values in entertainment, the Pope had said: "Dear friends, the world troubled by war and so many evils needs signs, works that inspire wonder and that reveal the wondrousness of God who never ceases to love his creatures and to be amazed by their beauty...In an increasingly artificial world, where man has surrounded himself with the works of his own hands, the great risk is to lose a sense of wonder. I share this reflection with you, entrusting you with the task to reawaken wonder". Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis in The Two Popes; Pope Francis himself; Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

As a matter of fact, the Pope was such a believer in the power of cinema, he himself has also appeared on-screen on multiple occasions, also never objecting to his literal likeness being represented in cinema with creative liberty. Beyond the Sun, a 2018 indie film, directed by Graciela Rodriguez Gilio and Charlie Mainardi featured Pope Francis in what was his cinematic debut. The Pope played himself, narrating Jesus' teachings to the children, in a cameo than spanned 6-minutes.

The same year, he also extensively featured in Wim Wenders' Pope Francis: A Man of his Word — the documentary incidentally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, that very year.

A slightly more social and politically-aligned docu on the Pope is Evgeny Afineevsky's Francesco (2021), featuring the spiritual leader's take on pressing social issues, particularly with regards to displaced and persecuted people.

In the same breath, In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis (2023) sheds light on his unique tendency to travel simple, in a bid to connect more with the people.

Must watch reccos

As far as dramatisation goes, there are no dearth of titles featuring a likeness of the Pope. The Two Popes (2019) and Conclave (2024) but, undoubtedly top the list. Jonathan Pryce plays the late Pope, extensively sharing screen space with Anthony Hopkins who plays Pope Benedict in The Two Popes.

Now while Conclave may not directly feature a likeness or literal representation Pope Francis, the drama captures the process of election for the next Pope, very effectively, as Ralph Fiennes takes charge as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, maneuvering the ancient tradition while uncovering Church secrets.

May Pope Francis rest in peace.