Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to release in January 2026; makers shut down delay rumours

Rebel Star Prabhas’ much-awaited horror-fantasy film, The Raja Saab, has been surrounded by speculation regarding a possible delay in release. However, the makers have now firmly dismissed all such rumours. Prabhas

People Media Factory, the production house backing this high-profile entertainer, has clarified that there is no truth to the reports of postponement and confirmed that the film is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, as a major Sankranthi attraction.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad issued an official statement on behalf of the team, which read, “In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are completely baseless. The Raja Saab will release in theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, as officially announced. Post-production work is progressing rapidly, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay.

Every department is functioning in perfect coordination to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a truly grand theatrical experience to viewers across the globe.”

The team concluded the statement with the audience to ignore all the rumours: “ urge everyone to ignore all rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. The team will soon begin the rollout of promotional materials with the biggest bangers in the business.”

Written and directed by Maruthi, the film stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.