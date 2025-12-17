Preity Zinta reviews Dhurandhar, calls the Ranveer Singh film a masterpiece: ‘3 and a half hours went by…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was undoubtedly one of the biggest Bollywood films to release in 2025. Even before completing two weeks in theatres, the spy action thriller has entered the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time! Starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film has left netizens as well as celebrities wanting more. Well, after actors such as Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Smriti Irani, Preity Zinta has now shared a glowing review of Dhurandhar on social media.

Lauding Aditya Dhar, Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh and the entire team of Dhurandhar , Preity Zinta tweeted: “Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor. Loved the soulful n heart thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms.”

She went on to add, “So hard and yet, with so much heart. This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot🔥 who has stood in harm's way to protect our country 🇮🇳. 3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words ! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece ❤️🙏Till then all I wanna say is Don’t miss it folks ! Go check it out 👊 A big shout out to the cast n crew for bringing this masterpiece alive 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Ting #Dhurandhar.”

Responding to the same, director Aditya Dhar wrote: “Hi Preity maam, your words truly humbled me. When a film made with conviction and heart finds its way to someone who feels cinema the way you do, it means everything. Dhurandhar belongs to the countless unknown men and women you so beautifully acknowledged — thank you for seeing them, and for seeing us. Grateful beyond words 🙏❤️ Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏.”

Movie lovers are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.