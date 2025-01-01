Preview 2025: From Kriti Sanon's rumoured wedding, to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's baby; what to look forward to

From comebacks to potential celeb weddings- 2025 promises to be buzzing for the entertainment industry. Here's taking a look at what we can expect: Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahiya, Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul

Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has decided to make his debut in the films- but not as an actor. The decision certainly left many surprised. His first project as a director is a web show titled Stardom, which is expected to drop on a streaming platform this year. Set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry, it will have cameos from the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and SRK himself.

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia to tie the knot?

Kriti with Kabir

Their Christmas celebrations together said it all. Actor Kriti Sanon, 34, has been dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, 25, and the rumour mills say they will get married in 2025.

Franchises will rule 2025

With the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise, the third one of the Welcome franchise (Welcome To The Jungle), Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2, the list of ranchises set to rule the year is pretty long.

Aamir Khan's comeback

Aamir Khan had announced a break from acting following the box-office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The actor will return to the big screen with his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit, Taare Zameen Par. It was originally scheduled to release on Christmas 2024, but was pushed to 2025.

Fawad Khan returns

Abir Gulaal's poster

Last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will make his Bollywood comeback this year. Abir Gulaal, his next with actor Vaani Kapoor, is a romantic drama. Its shoot kicked off in London towards the end of 2024.

Coldplay fans are all set

The iconic British band will perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, and in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. With the originally scheduled shows getting sold out within minutes, the band had to add more shows in both the cities.

Wedding bells for Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Paharia?

Janhvi with Shikhar

Janhvi Kapoor has been going strong with her Shiku- Shikhar Pahariya. Speculation is rife that they are planning to tie the knot in 2025. The couple has been spotted on multiple holy shrine visits in 2024, and Janhvi’s dad, producer Boney Kapoor, too, seems comfortable posing with Pahariya at events.

Athiya-Rahul's baby

Actor Athiya Shetty was recently spotted in Australia showing off her baby bump. She had, along with husband, cricketer KL Rahul announced their pregnancy on November 8 via social media. The couple will welcome their bundle of joy in the first quarter of 2025.