Priyamani on entourage debate: Actors need to be more flexible

Priyamani is the newest industry figure to share her perspective on the ongoing debate around the high entourage costs in Bollywood. Priyamani

The 42-year-old says that while the decision ultimately lies jointly with the producer and the actor, there needs to be a sense of balance: “I feel actors should be quite adjusting. We can be considerate, think about everybody’s situation, for that matter. Taking that into consideration, you can be a little flexible. We are here to work, and the focus should be on that. That said, I still believe it’s a personal choice and highly subjective.”

Speaking from her own experience, Priyamani notes that having a genuinely necessary team is what truly matters. She acknowledges that while some producers may have agreed to excessive demands in the past, there are others who will not always support or feel comfortable with the idea of having a large entourage.

“I can only speak from personal experience. I believe if you have a team that is genuinely required, then you’re sorted. There could be some production houses or producers who may say yes to such demands or would have said yes in the past, but there are also people who don’t agree to them and are not comfortable with it,” she says.

The actor, who is gearing up for The Family Man Season 3, continues, “For the longest time, I didn’t even know that, as an actor, you need or can have people who separately focus on you to get you ready for events or interviews. It was much later in my career that I realised this. And even then, one of my friends helped me with styling.