Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms Bollywood comeback, is close to signing a Hindi film: ‘I really miss the dancing’

After making her mark in the Hindi film industry, and a permanent place in our hearts, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shifted her focus to the West. She appeared in American TV series and Hollywood films, eventually emerging as a global icon. Well, the last Hindi film that fans saw PeeCee in was The White Tiger (2021), alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. It’s been three years now and audiences really miss Priyanka in Bollywood. Much to the delight of movie-buffs, the actor has now confirmed that she hopes to return to the Indian silver screen with a Hindi film in 2025. Priyanka Chopra Jonas slays at the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival

Priyanka recently graced the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 held in Jeddah. During the same, the actor talked about signing an Indian film soon. In a viral video from the event, PeeCee shared, “I take my roots wherever I go. It's a part of my family, it's a part of my upbringing. India has always been in my heart, Indian films will always be a part of my heart. I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year. I really miss the dancing more than anything.”

We are sure fans will be over the moon with joy after hearing this! Well, this Indian film that Priyanka has hinted at will be a perfect addition to her already glorious line up of upcoming releases. This year, the actor wrapped up two exciting Hollywood films— Ilya Naishuller’s American action comedy Heads of State co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, and action drama film The Bluff where Priyanka will be seen as a pirate fighting to protect her family.

How excited are you to see Priyanka back in a Bollywood film, complete with dance sequences?