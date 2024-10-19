'Meow!': Priyanka Chopra Jonas' looks for India visit has the internet reminiscing about her Aitraaz and Fashion days

Nobody makes a splash bigger than Priyanka Chopra Jonas, every time she saunters her way back to Mumbai. Over the years, Priyanka's style has evolved by leaps and bounds. Once heavily criticised for sticking to her dime-a-dozen hued princess dresses for every media event and public appearance, to plateauing in the middle to a series of blah looks, to emerging as quite the classy siren when it comes to sartorial inspo — it's safe to say that PC has lived many lives in the public eye. Her latest India stint however, seems like she caught the express train back to her early days in the industry. All we're saying is that the late 2000s called and they want to thank Priyanka for elevating their kitschy style. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest looks has yeeted the internet back to her Aitraaz and Fashion days(Photos: Instagram/priyankachopra)

2000s Bollywood fashion is not really something that would fly right now. But PC made it happen, and how! While Priyanka has of course walked a million red carpets over the course of her transnational career, there was something magnetically different about the last 2 she made an appearance at — the energy. She first turned out in a gorgeous Stella McCartney cowl neck blazer-style mini dress, cinched at the waist, elongated with a slinky train. The minute embellishments and, strong shoulders and choppy half-high pony screamed Brat Doll with a tinge of Desi sass. The next look featured her in a shimmering-to-the-stars Tarun Tahiliani corseted couture gown, with an eve-so-slight hooded detail, camouflaged in subtle ruffle work. Priyanka looked like a million bucks across both events and she worked the red carpet like the knew it. The internet is clearly spellbound with everybody having collectively yeeted back to some keynote early-day characters Priyanka has played in the past. So think of this as a Sonia Roy meets Meghna Mathur meets jungli billi type of crossover.

Soon enough, the comment sections of pap videos have been thronging with people quoting lines from PC's films Aitraaz (2004), Fashion (2008) and even Don (2006). Some for instance, read: "Sonia Roy is living and thriving", " 'AAKHIR BILL TOH INHO NE HI BHARA THA' energy", "sonia roy never not be iconic", " 'I am a show stopper after all' Idhar aayoge yan fir show stop kardu", "Junglee billi with her claws out 🔥❤️", "SONIA ROY THE GODDESS❤️❤️" and "Soniyaaa is backkk🫶🔥🕶".

That being said, the desi girl was also showered with direct compliments about her unending ability to serve looks. Some comments to the tune read: "She comes twice a year to india and show us why she is become a global icon 🔥", "For Priyanka its never about what or whom she is wearing. It's always the aura confidence and her bring her", "i wonder if she ever gets tired of serving 😍", "She landed in India and decided to eat the Bolly gworliess serving back to back lewksss!!!🙂‍↕️🙌😭Forever favorite!! 🔥😫" and "Priyanka 'Empress' Chopra. Queens are too many make way for the Empress".

Though PC has now left for Los Angeles after yet another whirlwind India visit, she casually addressed a pap at the airport about returning soon. And so we wait!