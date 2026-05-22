Quinta Brunson to develop, star as Betty Boop in new feature film

Emmy-winning actor and producer Quinta Brunson is set to develop and star as iconic cartoon character Betty Boop in a new feature film adaptation, according to People. Quinta Brunson will bring the iconic Betty Boop character on the big screen.

Brunson's production banner Fifth Chance Productions has teamed up with Mark Fleischer, grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer, for the project.

The film will reportedly explore the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, while examining the growing relationship between the artist and his famous creation amid the commercial and creative pressures of building one of the world's earliest animated icons.

"Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow remains pleasantly niche," Brunson said in a statement quoted by Variety.

"She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century," Brunson added.

Quinta Brunson further shared that after meeting Fleischer and learning more about the history behind the character, she realised there was "a much deeper story to tell."

"One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself," she said.

Mark Fleischer praised Brunson's vision for the film, saying he was "breathtaken" when she approached him with the concept, according to People.

"Quinta so embodies Betty's love of life, intelligence, humour, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention," he said.

Created by Max Fleischer and designed by Grim Natwick, Betty Boop first appeared in the animated series Talkartoon in 1930. The character officially entered the public domain on January 1, 2026.

Brunson is best known for creating and starring in the hit comedy series Abbott Elementary. She also has several upcoming projects, including the animated remake of The Cat in the Hat, according to People.