Raaj Shaandilyaa-Paresh Rawal hint at Bhagam Bhag 2's first look coming out soon? Check out what they said

It seems that the sequel to Bhagam Bhag could be closer than fans think. Rumors about it had begun last year, and it was later confirmed that the second installment of the 2006 original is indeed getting made, albeit with a cast change: actor Manoj Bajpayee in place of Govinda. And now, hints have been dropped on social media.

A still from Bhagam Bhag.

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Director Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for directing films such as Dream Girl and it's sequel, posted on X on Tuesday, “Bas thoda aur intzaar…uske baad saare ‘SIGNAL’ khulne waale hain…” Signal is a popular song from Bhagam Bhaag, composed by Pritam Chakraborty and sung by Remo Fernandes and Suzanne D'Mello.

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{{^usCountry}} What would leave fans excited is actor Paresh Rawal's reply to it. He is returning for Bhagam Bhag 2. He reposted and wrote, “AMEN !” Akshay Kumar too will be a part of this film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What would leave fans excited is actor Paresh Rawal's reply to it. He is returning for Bhagam Bhag 2. He reposted and wrote, “AMEN !” Akshay Kumar too will be a part of this film. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagam Bhag has acquired a cult status over the years. Directed by Priyadarshan, the story revolves around three guys belonging to a theatre group, who go to London to perform a play and instead get entangled in a high-profile murder case.

Bhagam Bhag 2 had faced issues before reaching the production stage. In March this year, Raaj came on board as its director. But since he had earlier signed a three-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor's production house, a breach of contract dispute arose for not obtaining a No-Objection Certificate from her. It was alleged that he had not refunded the advance taken to direct a third film for Ektaa, before taking on a project outside her banner.

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The two later reconciled in May, and shared pictures on Instagram too.