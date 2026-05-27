Ektaa Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa are friends again after legal battle; Bhagam Bhag 2 on track?

The duo took to Instagram late Tuesday night, and posted a series of pictures together, showing them in good spirits yet again. Raj captioned the picture, in which he is posing with Ektaa, “Chal phir kuch TOO FUNNY karte hain…” and tagged Ektaa. Ektaa, in turn, commented on the post, “As long as u don't TODO UR PROMISE” along with a string of heart emojis.

It's been two months since producer Ektaa Kapoor and filmmaker Raaj Shandilyaa got into a legal tussle. And it seems, it has all come to an end finally.

What was the tussle? It all began in March this year, when Raaj came on board the sequel to the 2008 hit Bhagam Bhaag as it's director. He had earlier signed a three-film deal with Ektaa's production house. A breach of contract dispute thus arose, as Raaj was working on a film outside of the banner without obtaining a No-Objection Certificate from Ektaa or refunding the advance taken to direct a third film for Ektaa, after Ayushmann Khurrana-starrers Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2.

Raaj then issued a statement, saying, "I, Raaj Shaandilyaa, had, in accordance with my contractual rights, issued a notice terminating my arrangement with Balaji Telefilms. It has now been over two weeks since the termination notice was issued. If Balaji Telefilms believed it had any sustainable legal basis to challenge the termination, it was open to them to approach the appropriate civil court. No such proceedings have been initiated. Instead, what has now surfaced are attempts to level exaggerated and baseless criminal allegations. These accusations are wholly unfounded and appear to be nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and browbeat after having realised that there is no viable case to challenge the termination."

As for the doubts whether Ektaa's objection meant Bhagam Bhaag 2 would get delayed, he further asserted, "I remain fully confident of my legal position and will address any such allegations through the appropriate legal process. It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track and the project will proceed as scheduled. Members of the film and creative industry may take note of the manner in which such pressure tactics are being employed and draw their own conclusions when deciding future professional associations."