Raghu Dixit gets married for the second time, shares wedding pics with wife Varijashree Venugopal

On October 25 (Saturday), Raghu took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, with a note, which read, “To Joy and Togetherness! Grateful to step into this new journey with the blessings of our elders, families, and loved ones. Love and Light Vari & Ragh.”

Musician and singer Raghu Dixit recently made headlines when reports suggested that he was set to marry his 34-year-old partner, Varijashree Venugopal, a renowned flutist, singer, and music educator. The couple officially tied the knot on October 14, 2025, in a close-knit ceremony, and several photos from the wedding soon circulated on social media.

Before, Varijashree, the musician was married to choreographer and dancer Mayuri Upadhyay, which lasted from 2005 to 2019. Raghu and Varijashree’s relationship began as a friendship and gradually blossomed into love. Sharing similar interests and a deep connection, the couple eventually decided to take the plunge into marriage.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities, including actress Yamuna Srinidhi, who shared glimpses of the celebration on social media. Raghu looked dashing in a yellow-toned vesthi with maroon borders, while Varijashree was radiant in an orange-toned saree paired with a blue blouse and traditional wedding jewelry. Several photos captured the couple participating in the wedding rituals, radiating joy and love. Among the guests were also Ayyo Shraddha and other close friends.

Earlier, in February 2025, Raghu had shared a photo of Varijashree on social media, praising her for her Grammy nomination. At that time, he referred to her as a friend and expressed pride in their bond.