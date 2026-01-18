Rahu Ketu X Reviews: Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma get mixed reactions, from ‘finest comedy’ to ‘torture’
Here's what the audience has to say about Fukrey actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat's new comedy film Rahu Ketu
Over the years, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma have worked in several films, growing with each release as an actor. But when they come together, it’s entertainment on a whole new level because their onscreen chemistry is unmatchable! We witnessed the same in Fukrey (2013), Fukrey Returns (2017) and Fukrey 3 (2023). So when it was announced that our beloved Hunny and Choocha are reuniting for a new film, the excitement was real! Well, their film Rahu Ketu, co-starring Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey, arrived in theatres on Friday, and here’s what netizens have to say about it.
Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat’s new release Rahu Ketu, a comedy adventure film inspired by folklore, has received mixed reviews from audiences. A majority of fans truly enjoyed the film as well as the reunion of the two actors. One such Twitter review read: “Just watched #Rahuketu movie it's just mind freshening movie the way #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma #Shalinipandey shows their character it's one of the finest comedy movie i ever watched. In the era of action movies it's tym to refresh ur mood with this movie. 4/5 stars,” whereas another satisfied movie-lover shared, “Rahu is the chaos, Ketu is the fire and everything else in between is just pure entertainment! #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma are my go-to jodi for life! 😍😍😍😍 #RahuKetu.”
However, there are also some internet users who have trolled Rahu Ketu in their Twitter reviews. For instance, a netizen shared, “#RahuKetu is ABSOLUTE TORTURE! Wanted to leave the theatre so badly but then stayed only to save others. Bad concept execution; worse writing & maximum regret! Uske baad bhi sequel announce ki himmat 😒 #PulkitSamrat & #VarunSharma pls ab #Fukrey wale character se bahar aa jao🙏🏻.”
Another Twitter review read: “#RahuKetu is DISAPPOINTING. With such a unique theme, this could've been executed way better. Unfunny jokes looked forced, storytelling was confused & after a point film was going nowhere but just drag. Not even a single LOL moment in a comedy movie. ⭐⭐.”
After reading these reviews, are you planning to watch Rahu Ketu in theatres?