Rahul Dev: I was one of the firsts to have six-pack abs in the industry

Actor Rahul Dev has always been a fit and healthy personality and rightly so, but he has been working out more diligently these days. “I was one of the firsts to have six-pack abs in the industry. But yes, lately, I have been focusing even more on my physical self. The biggest blessing is one’s health and fitness. If a person doesn’t take care, then jab problems aati hai na, like the pandemic, tab use lagta hai ki dhyaan dena chahiye tha,” shares the actor, who recently shared an Instagram reel, showcasing his hard exercise schedule. Rahul Dev on his fitness

Elaborating on his approach to well-being, Dev tells us, “Along with diet and exercise, meditation is also important, and I practice it daily to maintain my body.” “I have been practicing keto as advised by my master. It includes large quantities of fats, small quantities of protein, and minuscule quantities of carbohydrates. For the exercise regimen, I focus on revolving it around the 6 functions of the human body, including pulling, pushing, bending, lifting, squatting, and lunging. A human body does a combination of these movements only. My training is basically about these compound movements that involve larger muscles,” tells the actor, who turned 55 in September.

When asked if being in his 50s and focusing on his fitness leads to any social media trolling, Dev remarks, “When you are looking fit gracefully, it is always inspirational. Who wants to be fat or unhealthy? Nobody. To be fit, hard work and commitment are important. I get praises and appreciation from many people on social media. By God’s grace, I never had to face any trolling regarding maintaining fitness at my age.”

While maintaining peak physical form, Dev has also had a prolific year in terms of his filmography. “It was a prolific year as I have already had 7 releases this year. Going forward, I am gearing up for Warning 2, a Gippy Grewal production, in which I play a cop,” he wraps up.