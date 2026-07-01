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Rakul Preet Singh on Jaya Janaki Nayaka crossing 1 billion views on YouTube: Even Dhurandhar would have been…

Rakul Preet Singh talks about her nine-year old film Jaya Janaki Nayaka becoming the most-watched film worldwide on YouTube and discusses return to Telugu films

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 05:15 PM IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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On Wednesday, the 2017 Telugu film, Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sreenivas-starrer Jaya Janaki Nayaka achieved a unique milestone of becoming the first film worldwide to cross one billion views on YouTube for its Hindi dubbed version. Excited about the feat, Rakul Preet Singh tells us, “When we convert into footfalls today of people going to theatres, it’s an insane number. Even Dhurandhar would have been watched by one crore people, so one billion is amazing.”

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh (Photo: Instagram)

The actor shares that while over the years she had heard about the numbers of views for the film on the platform, but the one billion mark still came in as a surprise. “I actually went on YouTube to check if it was true,” she laughs, adding that contrary to reports online, the film was not a commercial failure. “I want to correct that it was a film that did well at the time of its release as well. I don't know why some platforms have written otherwise. We had celebrated the success of the film, it was well received. Bellamkonda Srinivas was a relatively newer actor but Boyapati Srinu was a very big director and his films have always landed with audiences largely. This was a very loved film,” the 35-year-old says.

With her last Telugu release being the 2023 film Boo, does this achievement come as a reminder to maybe do more Telugu films? “I want to but it's just been a turn of events that I've been busy here. I've had three releases in the last one-and-a-half years and I didn't have the time to fit in another film. But yes, I am on a lookout. I'm in that phase that it's not about the industry, but it's about the script, especially after the kind of love that I've got for Ayesha in De De Pyaar De 2 (2025). Even if I do something in Telugu, I want it to be different from what I've done before, because I've worked with everyone there. It’s about how do I reinvent myself as that's my home ground,” she ends.

 
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