Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars wish SS Rajamouli on 52nd birthday: ‘The best is yet to come’

Ram Charan, who shares a close bond with his mentor, called Rajamouli the “greatest filmmaker” as he wrote on X: “Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu.”

Ram Charan , Jr NTR , and Mahesh Babu were among the Telugu superstars who took to social media to wish SS Rajamouli on his 52nd birthday today, celebrating the visionary director behind some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

Jr NTR, who has collaborated with the director on projects like RRR , sent his wishes, saying, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Loads of love.”

Mahesh Babu, currently working with Rajamouli on SSMB29 , shared a candid picture from the sets showing the two embracing and laughing, captioning it, “Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli. a very Happy Birthday. The best is always yet to come..Have a great one sir.”

Fans were treated to a sneak peek into Rajamouli’s upcoming plans as the director teased his next film. He confirmed that the first reveal of SSMB29 —reportedly titled Globetrotter —will take place in November 2025. He explained why no assets from the film are being shared yet, building anticipation among the audience.

Mahesh Babu also shared the excitement, posting the official poster with the message, “Thank you for all the love…I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter.” Rajamouli, too, shared the poster on Instagram, writing, “The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter.”

With wishes pouring in from his close collaborators and the first glimpse of Globetrotter just around the corner, Rajamouli’s birthday celebrations doubled as a reminder of the excitement his films continue to generate among fans across the world.