‘Ranbir Kapoor carries the image of an animal’: Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna on RK playing Lord Ram in Ramayana

When it was announced that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Rocking Star Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, netizens were intrigued. This was followed by leaked images from the set which further raised the anticipation for the magnum opus. Last month, makers finally dropped a teaser presenting RK’s first look as Ram, running up a tree and shooting an arrow from his bow. Fans were quite impressed and eagerly waited for Ramayana: Part 1. But Ranbir’s first look failed to leave a lasting impression on Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna. Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana and Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan

In a recent chat with Galatta India, actor Mukesh Khanna shared his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor depicting Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The OG Shaktimaan was quoted saying, “You are depicting Ram climbing a tree and shooting arrows. That is something Krishna or Arjuna might do, but not Ram. If Ram were depicted as a warrior, he would not have sought the help of monkeys; he would have fought Ravana single-handedly. If Ram is described as a warrior, people will not accept it.”

Mukesh went on to claim, “Ranbir is a good actor, but he carries the image of an animal from his previous roles. I have no objection to him playing Ram, but if you portray Ram as a warrior, the audience will not accept it. Ram humbly accepted his 14-year exile, ate Shabri’s berries, and did not engage in bow and arrow combat.”

Apart from sharing his views on Ranbir’s portrayal of Ram in Ramayana, Mukesh Khanna has been in the news for his take on the much-talked about Shaktimaan movie. In a recent interview, he claimed that Ranveer Singh tried to convince him for 3 hours to let him be the new Shaktimaan, but Mukesh did not budge. While the Shaktimaan film has not been officially announced yet, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026.