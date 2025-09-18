Ranbir Kapoor gets turned down by a girl for the 1st time in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, cameo goes viral

When Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan announced his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood , fans were obviously intrigued to see what he’s got. The star cast featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba and the unpredictable trailer further raised the anticipation. But audiences were most excited for the line-up of star-studded cameos in the web series. Not soon after the show premiered on Netflix today, the clip of one such special appearance was leaked online. In this viral video, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor gets turned down by a girl for the first time ever.

Yes, you read that right. As we already know by the trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood , Lakshya plays the role of a star in the making, Bollywood actor Aasmaan Singh. Well, Anya Singh portrays the character of his manager in the series, named Sanya. In one scene, we witness filmmaker Karan Johar offering Sanya a job, which we are guessing is that of Ranbir Kapoor’s manager. Anya meets RK and is floored, especially when he asks for her vape. However, she turns down the offer, stating that she is a good manager but a better friend and can't leave Lakshya. KJo then turns to RK and asks, “Is that the first time a girl has turned you down?”

Hearing this, Ranbir playfully touches his chest where the heart is, and asks, “So, this is how it feels?” Karan hilariously replied, “I wouldn't know.” Anya then leaves the room, refusing the offer but gifting Ranbir her vape. When Karan calls her decision ‘stupidity’, Ranbir corrects him and says, “No Karan. That's loyalty.” Like always, RK manages to win us over with his charm and poise. KJo, on the other hand, is too fun!

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is now on Netflix and is receiving positive reviews from fans so far. Have you started watching it yet?