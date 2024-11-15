‘Ranbir Kapoor is a wow actor’: Says Allu Arjun, shares his thoughts on doing a multi-starrer with him

The Indian film industry may be divided into different locations on the map, but our beloved actors often unite when it comes to entertaining the audiences as one. In the last few years, many superstars from South made unforgettable cameos in Bollywood films while actors from the Hindi film industry made their debuts down South. In this day and age, no collaboration seems impossible! The sky is the limit. Which is why we can totally imagine a multi-starrer film with Telugu heartthrob Allu Arjun and Bollywood hero Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Well, so can actor, filmmaker and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna. Allu Arjun showers praises on Ranbir Kapoor during a chat show

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Arjun

In the latest episode of his chat show, when Nandamuri Balakrishna showed Allu Arjun a picture of Ranbir, the Pushpa 2 star exclaimed, “Oh! Ranbir Kapoor. Across Bollywood, he is one of the finest actors. In this generation, Ranbir Kapoor is a wow actor. My personal favourite actor is also Ranbir Kapoor. I like him a lot. A very nice actor.” Hearing this, Nandamuri Balakrishna suggested that Allu Arjun and Ranbir do a multi-starrer together. Agreeing with the host’s idea, Allu Arjun shared, “It will be brilliant, sir.”

Right then, Nandamuri Balakrishna predicted a multi-starrer with Allu Arjun and Ranbir in the lead, adding that if no one wrote a script for this project in the next 6 months, he will take up the opportunity himself. Balakrishna added that he is ready to be the director of this film as well. How cool is that! Well, soon after this video surfaced on the internet, netizens went into a frenzy. One excited social media user gushed, “Oooh it’ll be fun to watch these two in a movie together,” whereas another happy fan stated, “It would be absolutely epic.”

Well, let’s hope this wish becomes a reality soon by the power of manifestation. Currently, Allu Arjun is busy gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will arrive in theatres on December 5. Ranbir, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ramayana: Part 1.