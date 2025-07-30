Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana co-star Indira Krishnan reveals how he was on set: ‘The rowdiness that he had in Animal…’

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who has proven his versatility time and again. May it be romance, comedy, drama or action, he has aced almost every genre there is, turning into one character after another onscreen like a true chameleon. So fans are obviously intrigued to witness RK as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s next film Ramayana, after playing a character like Ranvijay in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023). Actor Indira Krishnan, who worked with Ranbir in both the films, has now opened up about Ranbir’s prep for Ramayana and how different he was on the sets of the two films. Ramayana actors Indira Krishnan and Ranbir Kapoor

Two years ago, Indira Krishnan portrayed the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest Rashmika Mandanna’s onscreen mother, who opposed their relationship. In Ramayana, Indira will be seen as RK’s mother Kausalya, the first queen of Ayodhya’s King Dasharatha. In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Indira shared, “Ranbir has worked, not only on his physicality but even his eyes speak a different language. Like Lord Rama is supposed to have strong shoulders because he carries his bow and arrow, Ranbir has worked on his shoulders, his body. He would workout for 3-4 hours, and was always punctual on the set. After pack-up also, he would get back to working out. His dedication was 200 percent.”

Remembering the first scene that they shot together, Indira revealed, “I remember the first day, we were shooting for the sandalwood ceremony and the way he sat down, he sat like how one imagines Lord Rama to sit. How he positioned his upper body, his face, his eyes, it’s not easy. Because his upper body was without any clothes, since in that scene Lord Rama was wearing just his dhoti. The kind of comfort level he brought in… And I think that is the plus point of Ramayana. You can see that contrast from Animal. The rowdiness that he had in Animal and to present the divine… was a complete contrast for Ranbir. And I am the only one who has seen that contrast. Even the way he interacted with people on set, he was in character.”

Indira went on to laud RK by comparing him to atta (flour), which can be moulded any way. Well, this description about Ranbir’s prep and character in Ramayana will surely leave fans excited! Also starring Sai Pallavi and Rocking Star Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026.