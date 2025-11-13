Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has a reel with Raha on his finsta, shares why he won’t let Alia Bhatt follow him; watch

    Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his secret Instagram account, which even Alia Bhatt cannot follow, during an event in Dubai

    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 3:56 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly two of the most popular actors of Bollywood. Fans adore them, onscreen as well as off camera, and can never get enough of the couple. While Alia often drops sneak peeks into their happily ever after on social media, RK is not officially on Instagram. But as Alia has revealed in the past, her husband does have a secret account on social media. Well, Alia and Ranbir recently came together for an event in Dubai, where the latter revealed what’s on his ‘finsta’ account and why he won’t let his wife follow him. During the event, RK and Alia also danced to Badtameez Dil, a video of which has been blowing up the internet all day.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Dubai
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Dubai
    Alia attempting Badtameez Dil with Ranbir
    byu/StunningInterview459 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    During the event in Dubai, when asked if he’s on social media, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Not officially on Instagram. I do have a, what's that word, finsta, which is a fake Insta account. Because there are such amazing people in the world who are doing such amazing, inspirational stuff. So I do want to follow them. But because I am an actor, I didn't want to officially be on Instagram. Then I'll have a responsibility to really show myself off to the world and I felt that I already have a medium, which is acting in movies, and that's enough for me to show myself to the world.”

    Ranbir went on to add that he’s asked this question so many times and he always has a different answer, which may not be the truth, but he doesn’t want to seem boring. Sharing what’s on his Instagram account, RK stated, “Actually, on my finsta account, I did make a reel with my daughter (Raha) and posted it. But I have no followers so it's just for the air.” Right then, Alia revealed, “He wouldn't even let me follow him. He's like ‘no because if you follow me, everyone will follow me’. So I'm like peeking into his phone. He's got like all of two reels on his finsta account which only he and maybe two people will see.” Ranbir explained, “Listen if she follows me the world will get to know.”

    Well, we respect Ranbir’s privacy, but we truly hope to see his cute reel with Raha one day, if the actor ever shares it with his fans.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Has A Reel With Raha On His Finsta, Shares Why He Won’t Let Alia Bhatt Follow Him; Watch
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Has A Reel With Raha On His Finsta, Shares Why He Won’t Let Alia Bhatt Follow Him; Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes