Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has a reel with Raha on his finsta, shares why he won’t let Alia Bhatt follow him; watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly two of the most popular actors of Bollywood. Fans adore them, onscreen as well as off camera, and can never get enough of the couple. While Alia often drops sneak peeks into their happily ever after on social media, RK is not officially on Instagram. But as Alia has revealed in the past, her husband does have a secret account on social media. Well, Alia and Ranbir recently came together for an event in Dubai, where the latter revealed what’s on his ‘finsta’ account and why he won’t let his wife follow him. During the event, RK and Alia also danced to Badtameez Dil , a video of which has been blowing up the internet all day.

During the event in Dubai, when asked if he’s on social media, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Not officially on Instagram. I do have a, what's that word, finsta, which is a fake Insta account. Because there are such amazing people in the world who are doing such amazing, inspirational stuff. So I do want to follow them. But because I am an actor, I didn't want to officially be on Instagram. Then I'll have a responsibility to really show myself off to the world and I felt that I already have a medium, which is acting in movies, and that's enough for me to show myself to the world.”

Ranbir went on to add that he’s asked this question so many times and he always has a different answer, which may not be the truth, but he doesn’t want to seem boring. Sharing what’s on his Instagram account, RK stated, “Actually, on my finsta account, I did make a reel with my daughter (Raha) and posted it. But I have no followers so it's just for the air.” Right then, Alia revealed, “He wouldn't even let me follow him. He's like ‘no because if you follow me, everyone will follow me’. So I'm like peeking into his phone. He's got like all of two reels on his finsta account which only he and maybe two people will see.” Ranbir explained, “Listen if she follows me the world will get to know.”

Well, we respect Ranbir’s privacy, but we truly hope to see his cute reel with Raha one day, if the actor ever shares it with his fans.