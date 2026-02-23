Ranbir Kapoor’s RK Studios revival plans are ‘only rumours,’ says source

After reports of Ranbir Kapoor reviving late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s production house RK Studio surfaced, claiming that he has signed a 20-year lease for a massive space in Mumbai, a source close to the family calls it “baseless”. Ranbir Kapoor, inset RK Studios

“No such plan or deal is underway. Agar koi aisi cheez hogi, toh hum khud saamne se batayenge. Aisa kuch bhi nahin hai. The entire news is baseless, whether it’s coming from any big or small news portals,” the source tells us.

The denial comes amidst detailed reports suggesting that Ranbir and his cousin Karisma Kapoor were in talks for the project and had leased five floors in the Kanakia Wall Street Commercial Building in Andheri East, Mumbai, to establish the new studio.

When specifically asked about these details, the source reiterated the denial, adding, “No no, anything like this is there. Nobody is in talks for anything. All rumours, please treat them like one.”

The circulating reports had described the project as a family endeavour, set to be headed by Ranbir and Karisma Kapoor, with the new state-of-the-art studio featuring offices for family members including, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Nitasha Nanda, along with a temple.

The source concluded the discussion by stressing the finality of the original studio's sale: “Ek hi RK Studio tha and as well know it was sold off in 2019, that’s it.” The Kapoor family sold the original RK Studios in Chembur, founded by the late legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor in 1948, to Godrej Properties for ₹180 crore.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, featuring Sai Pallavi and Yash as co-leads and as reported the film is scheduled to release in two parts, with Part 1 arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.